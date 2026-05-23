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Saturday discussion post
It’s Saturday!
13 hrs ago
•
Halina Bennet
2
76
Friday discussion post
Have a great weekend.
May 22
•
Halina Bennet
4
143
Ideas are still big but books got small
Plus Cameron Boozer, the Colin Powell campaign that didn’t happen, and why I’m out on Vienna
May 22
•
Matthew Yglesias
202
526
20
Thursday discussion post
Happy Thursday.
May 21
•
Halina Bennet
2
98
1
The dumb policy making groceries more expensive
Stop making people turn corn into gasoline
May 21
•
Matthew Yglesias
452
316
40
The strategic case against Chinese EVs
Rank protectionism is bad, but America needs an industrial base.
May 21
•
Matthew Yglesias
48
49
4
57:34
Wednesday discussion post
Expect a mega housing post next week when I am back from vacation.
May 20
•
Halina Bennet
3
268
We can fix the Trump/Warren build-to-rent ban
The House of Representatives to the rescue?
May 20
•
Matthew Yglesias
200
306
13
Tuesday discussion post
Happy Tuesday.
May 19
•
Halina Bennet
2
104
A diverse “Odyssey” is the triumph of Western civilization
We should want a canon, and that means an inclusive canon.
May 19
•
Matthew Yglesias
280
668
20
Monday discussion post
I’m on vacation.
May 18
•
Halina Bennet
6
172
Trump’s China policy is a disaster
Surrendering American advantages in an effort to score a big soybean sale
May 18
•
Matthew Yglesias
315
394
16
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