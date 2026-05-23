Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Saturday discussion post
It’s Saturday!
  Halina Bennet
Friday discussion post
Have a great weekend.
  Halina Bennet
Ideas are still big but books got small
Plus Cameron Boozer, the Colin Powell campaign that didn’t happen, and why I’m out on Vienna
  Matthew Yglesias
Thursday discussion post
Happy Thursday.
  Halina Bennet
The dumb policy making groceries more expensive
Stop making people turn corn into gasoline
  Matthew Yglesias
The strategic case against Chinese EVs
Rank protectionism is bad, but America needs an industrial base.
  Matthew Yglesias
57:34
Wednesday discussion post
Expect a mega housing post next week when I am back from vacation.
  Halina Bennet
We can fix the Trump/Warren build-to-rent ban
The House of Representatives to the rescue?
  Matthew Yglesias
Tuesday discussion post
Happy Tuesday.
  Halina Bennet
A diverse “Odyssey” is the triumph of Western civilization
We should want a canon, and that means an inclusive canon.
  Matthew Yglesias
Monday discussion post
I’m on vacation.
  Halina Bennet
Trump’s China policy is a disaster
Surrendering American advantages in an effort to score a big soybean sale
  Matthew Yglesias
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