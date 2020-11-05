“Politics is a strong and slow boring of hard boards. It takes both passion and perspective.” — Max Weber

Slow Boring is a daily newsletter from Matthew Yglesias (and occasionally others) about politics and public policy, mostly in the United States but occasionally elsewhere. We publish four columns per week (sometimes more) and a mailbag column on Fridays. We also do the occasional interview podcast.

We believe that a better world is possible, but that its realization requires difficult, rigorous conversations that don’t always flatter our biases, along with a spirit of pragmatism — the slow boring of hard boards that Weber spoke of.

Why subscribe?

Subscribers to the free edition will receive 1-2 articles per week, plus most of our audio. Paid subscribers get:

The full text of all articles, including the subscriber-only mailbags and podcast transcripts

Access to the complete Slow Boring Archives

The opportunity to engage with a community of people who share your interests in the comments sections and on the open threads

Invitations to book clubs and other special events, as well as transcripts from events.

You’ll also be supporting some great causes: 10 percent of our proceeds goes to GiveWell’s Top Charities Fund.

Discounts are available for teachers, students, and government employees. Email subscriptions@slowboring.com with any questions.