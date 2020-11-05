Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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“Politics is a strong and slow boring of hard boards. It takes both passion and perspective.” Max Weber

Slow Boring is a daily newsletter from Matthew Yglesias (and occasionally others) about politics and public policy, mostly in the United States but occasionally elsewhere. We publish four columns per week (sometimes more) and a mailbag column on Fridays. We also do the occasional interview podcast.  

We believe that a better world is possible, but that its realization requires difficult, rigorous conversations that don’t always flatter our biases, along with a spirit of pragmatism — the slow boring of hard boards that Weber spoke of.

Why subscribe?

Subscribers to the free edition will receive 1-2 articles per week, plus most of our audio. Paid subscribers get:

  • The full text of all articles, including the subscriber-only mailbags and podcast transcripts

  • Access to the complete Slow Boring Archives

  • The opportunity to engage with a community of people who share your interests in the comments sections and on the open threads

  • Invitations to book clubs and other special events, as well as transcripts from events.

You’ll also be supporting some great causes: 10 percent of our proceeds goes to GiveWell’s Top Charities Fund.

Discounts are available for teachers, students, and government employees. Email subscriptions@slowboring.com with any questions.

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