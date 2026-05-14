What the Spirit debate is really about

Spirit Airlines is dead, and the right, true to form, is blaming Joe Biden.

But the proximate cause is very clear: The war with Iran spiked jet fuel costs, and the already-battered airline couldn’t absorb the hit to its bottom line. Spirit also had fundamental problems — a Pratt & Whitney engine recall that grounded a huge share of its fleet, legacy carriers copying its unbundled-fare model and capturing some of its customer base. The odds are good, in fact, that if JetBlue had purchased Spirit the combined airline would be bankrupt today. In a pure business sense, Biden probably did the industry a favor.

As an antitrust analysis, though, the fact that Spirit went bust calls into question the idea that the airline industry is uncompetitive and full of monopolies that need busting.

Members of the neo-Brandeisian movement, however, are undeterred. Which is what I think makes this episode such a useful skeleton key for understanding what this movement is really about — not fighting monopolies or promoting competition, but promoting a return to an economy with a much higher level of central planning and state control. In the latest episode, Jerusalem and I talk through the specific circumstances of Spirit’s failure and the debates around the JetBlue merger. But I also don a literal tinfoil hat to discuss the real history of the “anti-monopoly” movement and its goals.

The transcript will be after the paywall in this post for paying subscribers.

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Time stamps:

0:00-Spirit Airlines is dead

7:07-The blocked JetBlue merger

14:54-1960s airline nostalgia

21:12-Matt’s tinfoil hat theory

26:29-Pre-Carter airline monopolies

35:26-The dawn of deregulation

47:17-Anti-monopolists want less competition

54:19-America’s protectionist policies

58:22-Peer review: Marriage and gender-coded purchases

Corrections:

At 0:55:00, Jerusalem says the EU began creating its single aviation market starting in 1992 and going through 1997. While the full package of legislation did take effect in 1997, the first legislative package was passed in 1987.

At 0:55:24, Jerusalem says that the five largest European aircraft control 45% of the European market while the four largest U.S. aircraft control 80% of the U.S. market. Those figures were accurate, but slightly more recent analysis shows the markets have shifted somewhat. A 2018 analysis showed the four largest European airlines controlled 40% of the EU market, while a 2025 analysis showed the four largest U.S. airlines controlled 74% of the U.S. market.

Show Notes: