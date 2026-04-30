Should we end asylum?

I’m not sure asylum has a future.
Donald Trump has overreached and gone too far on immigration across multiple dimensions, and I’m allergic to his fundamentally zero-sum approach to the issue. But the specific issue of asylum — a fundamentally reactive, procedural, and legalistic mechanism that takes control over who gets to enter the U.S. (or any other …
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