Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Caroline Sutton's avatar
Caroline Sutton
11m

What are readers' biggest takeaways from last night's results?

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Milan Singh's avatar
Milan Singh
38mEdited

Your numbers on median House seat bias are a little outdated and therefore understate Democrats’ problem in the House. The figure you’re citing is 2020 presidential results by 2024 congressional district. After redistricting wars and using 2024 presidential results, the median House seat is R+4.9.

Source (note that the DailyKos team that releases pres-by-CD numbers moved to Substack a few years back under the name The Downballot): https://thedownballot.substack.com/p/the-downballot-releases-our-latest?r=ghokk&utm_medium=ios

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