Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
Dec 12Edited

Man, that last question represents a scary outlook on life. Not a long journey from that (wholly incorrect) line of thinking to one that justifies or commits violence. I worry that Matt's response is about 6 grade levels of thinking higher than the questioner can understand.

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Dan Quail's avatar
Dan Quail
Dec 12

I have seen people claim that Brian Thompson “killed millions of people” and it never occurs to them as to how this can be true in a country with 3 million total deaths a year.

These people are just lazy epistemological nihilists who want to revel in violence and evil.

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