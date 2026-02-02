Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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David's avatar
David
Feb 2

For 2028, Democrats need to run someone who will throw the circa-2020 Democratic party under the bus.

But Gavin has his fingerprints all over that version of the party. There is no way he can distance himself from it.

I live in SF, voted Democratic my entire life, and after seeing what became of the state by 2022, I was absolutely Republican-curious.

People should remember that for 2024, Trump didn't run against Kamala's 2024 platform. He ran against her _history_.

If Gavin becomes the guy, the airwaves will be full of reminders of everything that pushed me two notches to the right.

Democrats, you can do better.

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Jesse Ewiak's avatar
Jesse Ewiak
Feb 2Edited

Here's the thing - Newsome is not the front runner because he's liberal, he's moderate, left-wing or whatever - he's the front runner because his comms team and himself is openly antagonistic to Trump in public and on social media.

Obviously, it helps he's the Governor from California.

But, there was space open for a moderate to be an effective moderate on most actual policy (though probably not as moderate as Matt wants) but also to be continually and totally oppositional to Trump on the obvious stuff that helps the median voter remember they heavily dislike Trump without actually go super left-wing or progressive. Like, you didn't have to embrace the AOC left to be the more popular side of the all the really dumb stuff Trump did - like, for example, did one Democratic politician actually point out the Gulf of America thing was weird and dumb continually (and turned out to be unpopular) - of course not, because every moderate waits for polling before they say anything more controversial than 'puppies and rainbows are cool.'

Gallego is actually doing a good job at this right now but well, I don't think he has a real chance to be a national name for non-policy reasons.

Instead, the moderates - reps, governors, Senators all turtled up, decided to actively work with Trump, or took more pleasure in getting involved with intercine internal party conflicts.

It's actually the moderates fault for being so scared of an old guy winning by 1.5 points after the worst inflation of a generation to actually effectively oppose him. So, Newsom is the front runner right now...and it's the moderate fault.

I'll put it this way - who is willing to be the Harry Reid of 2028 and happily and openly say incredibly mean things about the Republicans (except this time, unlike Romney, they might be true).

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