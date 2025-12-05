Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
Dec 5

As a Floridian, my state benefits from the New York City dysfunction you describe. More tourists, more people locating and relocating in Florida, more growth overall.

As an American, my nation suffers when our largest city (and largest State, California) choose degrowth policies that make us poorer. Agglomeration effects and unrivaled natural beauty (CA, not NYC) are being wasted. I hope those places take your advice.

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Tron's avatar
Tron
Dec 5

Was going to read this, but decided to lay down a few three-game parlays instead.

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