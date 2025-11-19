Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Ben Krauss's avatar
Ben Krauss
Nov 19

Gonna do a little self promotion here and drop my piece in Vital City about how Mamdani might tackle some of these issue: https://www.vitalcitynyc.org/articles/zohran-mamdani-michelle-wu-and-brandon-johnson

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lindamc
Nov 19Edited

Very good post, and I’m glad it’s strategically unpaywalled. But this is my first encounter with the “skinsuit” metaphor and it kind of creeps me out.

ETA: this is a very widespread problem. On the transpo and infrastructure projects I work on, there are all kinds of procurement rules as well as rules governing the hiring of consultants like us (eg, a percentage of women- and minority-owned subconsultants on the team). Most people know this—I knew it before I worked in this domain—but to see it in action is truly remarkable, and not in a good way. The problem is so big and so enmeshed in the system that it seems impossible to unwind. Earlier this year, I nurtured a tiny ember of hope that the wanton destruction would open up an opportunity to build a better system, but per this post that doesn’t seem likely.

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