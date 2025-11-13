Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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David Nachman's avatar
David Nachman
Nov 13

Thank you for these recommendations, Matt. To this list I would add Dan Osborn, the Independent in the race to become the next Senator from Nebraska. There is no Democratic candidate in this race, and Pete Ricketts, the incumbunt Republican billionaire-lacking-charisma, is eminently beatable. Last year, Dan outperformed Kamala in the state by 15+% in his race against Deb Fischer; he's now known throughout the state; he's already tied with Ricketts in the polls; and he's exactly the rare non-MAGA candidate who can flip this critical Senate seat.

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Eric Adelman's avatar
Eric Adelman
Nov 13

Is there a way to give money to political candidates without having my contact information sold to other candidates and groups who incessantly email and worse, text? I would be much more likely to donate if I knew I wasn’t going to be spammed.

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