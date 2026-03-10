Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Raul's avatar
Raul
Mar 10

There’s also something about seeing a young hopeful (almost naive) politician having his genuine convictions disciplined under the responsibility of governing (Obama/Mamdani) that makes people more sympathetic to policy shifts than seeing party hacks (Hilary/Biden/Harris/Newsom) try to flip flop to gain power.

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President Camacho
Mar 10

Great post, Matt. AOC is not the solution but at least she aims to put forth a vision (perhaps incomplete) for the future of the country. I see Newsom as a Hillary 2016, wanting the presidency so bad he'll bend and twist in every manner to look as appealing to every Democratic faction but lacking any actual ideals.

I'm quite certain that Beshear will run in '28 but folks seem to be sleeping on him right now. I see him having quite possibly the largest net of appeal across most 2028 hopefuls and being a successful two term governor in KY is no slouch. He also has a Talarico earnestness that I think could play very well among conservatives in red states. He's about as moderate as one could want without being too overtly ideological (by default given where he lives) and articulates his policy wins in clear ways. I would say this is what makes the horse race so fun but the stakes are too chillingly high over the next couple years.

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