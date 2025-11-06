Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Charles Ryder's avatar
Charles Ryder
Nov 6

In general I think a lot of liberals are sincerely clueless as to how tough other countries are—yes, including rich democratic ones—when it comes to enforcing immigration laws.

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Dave Coffin's avatar
Dave Coffin
Nov 6Edited

I think Matt is vaguely right about how the Dems need to approach this but he's horribly misguided about how easy it'll be. You absolutely cannot transform Stephen Miller's ICE into a genuine law enforcement agency by putting a few dozen well meaning bureaucrats in charge. The immigration enforcement build out they're doing is an extrajudicial paramilitary group from the very roots that can only rightly be purged by a genuine liberal-democratic leadership. These people they've hired cannot be allowed to retain government powers beyond the Trump administration.

Carrying out the utterly essential turn over of personnel, within the larger context of Matt's strategic redeployment, is going to be a massive logistical and political challenge.

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