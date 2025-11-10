Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Ben Krauss's avatar
Ben Krauss
Nov 10

Ok, real median household income might have reached an all-time high. But what the author has failed to note is the amount of Americans living paycheck to paycheck.

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lindamc
Nov 10

If demanding that your unemployed friends spend $800 on your bachelorette party weekend is now considered to be OK, then things are somehow even worse than I thought they were.

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