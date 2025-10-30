Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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SamChevre's avatar
SamChevre
Oct 30, 2025

It's worth highlighting that gas supplies in the Northeast are so low relative to demand that gas-fired power plants cannot be used in the coldest part of winter. So on cold days, the supply of electricity shifts towards oil, which is much dirtier. (See the ISO graphs below).

This factor, combined with retiring Indian Point and Vermont Yankee, have pushed electricity prices up dramatically - and this, in turn, makes it unattractive to switch from oil heat to heat pumps. (MA this winter started heavily subsidizing electric heat in an attempt to make it more economically attractive.)

https://www.iso-ne.com/about/where-we-are-going/power-plant-retirements

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Thomas L. Hutcheson's avatar
Thomas L. Hutcheson
Oct 30, 2025

For all the justified criticicim made of "environmental" groups for failing to promote the lowest cost policies to reduce net CO2 emissions, the MSM, the NYT being the most MS of all, fail to raise the issue either. When researching this post [ https://thomaslhutcheson.substack.com/p/climate-decision-making-1] I noticed that the coverage never mentioned how much mor or less CO2 would go into the atomosphere as a result of a decision one way or the othere and at what cost cost or benefit. It DID mention the politics of the decision, but not the costs and benefits. That's just bad journalism.

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