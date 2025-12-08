Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Sean O.'s avatar
Sean O.
Dec 8

If the goal is to electrify everything in the United States and generate electricity solely through wind, solar, and batteries, we will have to mine more copper (and other metals) than has been mined in all of human history up till now. We can do it, but it will probably be even less popular, especially among groups like the Sierra Club, than nuclear and drilling for oil and gas. So to them, living like Noble Savages is the better alternative.

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Metuselah's avatar
Metuselah
Dec 8

If the US deliberately cuts its electricity supply, that will (further) shift economic and political power to China, where environmental (and other) standards are lower. Feels like these orgs sometimes operate like there is only one country in the world.

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