Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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JHW's avatar
JHW
Sep 17, 2025Edited

To lean into the advice in yesterday's column, I think the problem here is that "immigration" as a policy issue encompasses more than one issue and the public has different attitudes about different pieces. Donald Trump has radically restricted asylum and refugee admissions and has gotten ~zero political backlash for it (notwithstanding the dubious legality and clear immorality of the policy). But the mass deportation program has sparked lots of backlash and doesn't seem especially popular. This was the problem with the suggestion that Democrats shouldn't make an issue about the Abrego case--if the question is, should Trump defy the courts to deport someone who's lived here a long time and has US citizen family to a torture prison in El Salvador, that terrain doesn't favor Trump.

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Allan
Sep 17, 2025

It’s good intellectual hygiene to separate which policies you think are good on the merits and which ones are generally popular. I’ve followed Beauchamp for years and there is a consistent inability or unwillingness to make this distinction.

I really do wonder if this is because some people really can’t think through tradeoffs or if this is just an in-group signaling thing.

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