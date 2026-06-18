Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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pozorvlak's avatar
pozorvlak
4h

I used to have a Hungarian colleague, with a Bulgarian wife, working in the Czech office of an American company.

"What language do you speak at home?" I asked them.

"English, of course!" they replied.

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15 replies by Matthew Yglesias and others
Finn's avatar
Finn
5h

The New York discussion reminds me of a Fran Lebowitz interview, where she said there was a time where she could have no money in her pockets upon waking, and by that same night she could earn money somehow. New York today is in many ways better than the past, but that sense of endless possibility is gone.

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