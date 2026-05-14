Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Seneca Plutarchus's avatar
Seneca Plutarchus
May 14Edited

I’ve come to the conclusion that environmentalists and their allies will never come around on nuclear, because, like the old saying goes, they didn’t arrive at their opposition based on reasoning or facts. A glance at the death rates attributable to various forms of energy per kilowatt hour generated should have made nuclear a slam dunk proposition years or decades ago. The fact the Western world, directed by environmental concerns, decommissioned nuclear plants in the 2010s-2020s shows environmentalists aren’t serious people. Germany doing what they did, NY state doing what it did, should be scandals.

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theeleaticstranger's avatar
theeleaticstranger
May 14

Love this! If this argument has a flaw, it might be the assumption that the green movement is actually interested in solving climate change. Based on their actions, climate “action” is for them more of a means to the end of degrowth environmentalism and a bunch of other kooky things too ridiculous to list.

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