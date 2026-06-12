When Freddy — a German soccer fan road tripping across the southern United States for the World Cup — arrived in Fairhope, Ala., this week, he wrote “I’m in a place right now that’s so beautiful I’m probably about to make 50 posts about it.”

Passing through Gainesville, Fla., he noted “the houses are insane wow.” He reviewed his 1 a.m. Waffle House stop:…