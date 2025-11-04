Tuesday discussion post
Which measures and races are you paying attention to tonight?
Happy Election Day!
We here at Slow Boring will have some election takeaways for you tomorrow, but I thought I would ask if there are any races or ballot measures that you are paying attention to in particular.
Of course, there are hot races in New York City, Virginia, and New Jersey, but I’m…
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