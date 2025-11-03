How candidates are actually running in Virginia and New Jersey
Both parties made cost-of-living relief the centerpiece of their 2025 gubernatorial races, but their tone, tactics, and cultural cues differ sharply.
The 2025 governors’ races in New Jersey and Virginia have become early tests of how Democrats and Republicans intend to frame this political moment. Both parties are leading with affordability, but they differ in ho…
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