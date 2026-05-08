Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Seneca Plutarchus's avatar
Seneca Plutarchus
May 8Edited

I keep hearing this weird, I guess, defense of the Biden administration on Spirit along the lines of "airline mergers are hard and the Spirit - JetBlue merger probably would have gone badly."

Who cares? This is Howl's Moving Goalposts?

We went from Spirit - JetBlue is going to be bad for consumers because of the power of the merged duo to "good thing JetBlue ended up not making a terrible mistake."

It's incoherently trying to defend a shoddy policy decision.

In fact, as I argued in my question on this subject, the FTC should have cared MORE about JetBlue when they were making their decision. If they care about competition in the airline industry, making sure JetBlue is a viable competitor to the legacy airlines and Southwest was more important than whether Spirit lowered consumer prices for another year or two, as it was already clear that things were going quite badly for them as a low cost carrier. The fact the FTC didn't care about this and negged the merger might have saved JetBlue a lot of pain, but it was purely accidental and not a result of good policy decisions.

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City Of Trees's avatar
City Of Trees
May 8Edited

The Ann Arbor story continues to radicalize me that a YIMBY tactic that should get utilized and advocated for more is to do what Boise did, and abolish commercial zoning and replace it with mixed use zoning, allowing housing to be built within retail and office if the landowners want to.

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