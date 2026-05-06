Are we kind of being pricks?
Everybody has a crafty way of getting around development incentives without doing any development.
This week proved that even with legal momentum, housing gets built only at the will of NIMBYs. As cities test the limitations of development incentives, the Trump administration proposes stripping HUD of billions of dollars of community- and housing-development tools amid a six-year high in foreclosure rates. Outside of Washington, one resident of Marbl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Slow Boring to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.