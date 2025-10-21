Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Braised Pilchard's avatar
Braised Pilchard
Oct 21, 2025

I think Western European labour regulations suck and are the single biggest reason Europe doesn’t have more new tech companies. Source: sit on the board of a few companies that have attempted to expand in Europe with different degrees of success.

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Sam Tobin-Hochstadt's avatar
Sam Tobin-Hochstadt
Oct 21, 2025

I think the example of wireless broadband cuts the other way. US cell service is more expensive and less good and less innovative that in other countries. Instead the broadband companies keep trying to acquire media businesses to seem cooler and mismanaging them.

I think the distinction this points to is between sectors where monopoly occurs due to the structure of the business (like electricity or cell service) and competition requires competition policy and markets where monopoly emerges from competitive markets naturally like search engines, where breaking things up is much less needed.

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