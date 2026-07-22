Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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SamChevre's avatar
SamChevre
1h

I wonder how much of this cultural benefit can be substituted for by smaller unifying cultures. For example, it's clearly different for ~everyone in the world to watch (World Cup) vs ~everyone in the US to watch (Superbowl) vs ~everyone in school to watch (major high school basketball game) - but I suspect the social benefits are not that different.

Which makes me wonder what it would take to rebuild the historic American culture of many private groups pursuing their own idiosyncratic goals, and forming a large portion of most people's social world. (Tocqueville notes this - it has largely died/been killed over the past 50 years.)

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Jessumsica's avatar
Jessumsica
2h

In the UK football definitely fulfils this for men. I've always been jealous of how men have a ready made conversation starter in any situation - weddings with people you don't know, hanging out watching the kids play football - almost all British men seem to have at least 30 minutes of football chat in them. I'd always assumed this was the case in the US, but I suppose there are a lot of sports (baseball/NFL/basketball) - is there no US sports monoculture equivalent?

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