Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Just Some Guy's avatar
Just Some Guy
Mar 20

I am vehemently anti-anti-sports on social grounds. Sports fandom has allowed me to reignite high school friendships 15 years after the fact. I've had a sports chat of 15 guys and growing for four years now, and like half the chat is in Spokane where I don't live. This is the healthy side of social media, the actual SOCIAL part. So yeah, March Madness rules, sports help bring people together, totally healthy thing. The High Point v Wisconsin game yesterday with the guy who shoots 3s hitting his first layup to win the game was pure cinema.

Unrelated, remember me talking about the acid test of a free society is being able to say "F U" to a public official? The Afroman case is EXACTLY what I was clumsily referring to. If the cops raid your house for no reason, you have the God given right to roast the hell out of them. This is what separates us from Iran or the UK or wherever.

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Mediocre White Man's avatar
Mediocre White Man
Mar 20

Chuck Norris doesn't die. He lies in waiting.

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