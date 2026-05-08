Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Ethics Gradient's avatar
Ethics Gradient
May 8

Respectfully, serious Title / Content disconnect on this one. “Smut” specifically refers to having the character of being sexually titillating. This piece’s thesis seems much more broadly aimed at an apology for popular chick lit with minimal emphasis on its specifically erotic character.

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Joseph America 2028's avatar
Joseph America 2028
May 8

The Virginia Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a redistricting plan that was explicitly endorsed by the voters further radicalizes me against the Republican Party.

This does nothing to settle the intra-Democratic fight between centrists and progressives — and for the record, I remain firmly on the side of the centrists. But it does perversely create a kind of procedural unity: the factional war matters a lot less if the party itself is simply never going to be allowed to win elections on fair terms.

And spare me the lectures about the evils of gerrymandering from a court whose ruling lands at the exact moment Republican-led states are openly moving to eliminate what remains of blue representation. The message is clear: when Democrats try to answer asymmetrical hardball with democratic approval at the ballot box, the rules suddenly become sacred. When Republicans dismantle opposition districts outright, it’s just politics.

Also, I warned against Hakeem Jeffries spiking the football. As I predicted, now he really does look like a damn fool.

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