Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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John's avatar
John
Oct 6, 2025

I think a real dive into the weeds on the finances/messaging of “the groups” or one in particular would be interested. I am particularly curious how post Obergefell, the gay rights advocacy groups pivoted to trans rights, rather than declaring victory and going home.

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evan bear
Oct 6, 2025Edited

Part of the issue is that "Groups" don't think it's their job to prioritize electability. They view politics as a sort of free market (or alternatively, an adversarial system like our legal system) where the right outcome will emerge from all the actors pursuing their own self-interest. In LCV's mind, it's LCV's job to push maximally for conservation-related goals, and it's candidates' job to balance LCV's demands with other political goals including electability.

So, I tend to think that if you confronted LCV and said "this isn't good for electability," they might well respond, "of course it isn't." They just think the "system" will take care of it. So if you want to get them to change their behavior, it isn't enough to talk about electability. You have to get to the root of the matter and persuade them that the system they envision doesn't exist, and that unless every Group acts responsibly, takes electability into account, and pulls its own punches, everyone's going to go down in flames together.

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