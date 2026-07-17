Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Dan Quail's avatar
Dan Quail
5h

That last bit just reminds me of the time MattY got shouted down by climate change protestors for being a ‘paid’ shill of the fossil fuel lobby. It was very silly.

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bloodknight's avatar
bloodknight
5hEdited

I'd like to see someone try "criminalize nuisance homelessness " as a moderate position. Keep all the bog standard Democrat in good standing positions but look and talk normal then say "no, we're most certainly not gonna have people lying passed out on our sidewalks". The progs won't like it but who cares?

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