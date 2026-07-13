Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Harry Scher's avatar
Harry Scher
32mEdited

I would also recommend Don Leonard to this list. OH-15. Might be a tad progressive then who you usually go for but he’s a veteran, good family, and is sensible. Very winnable race too (I am biased since I know the guy)

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Miles's avatar
Miles
1h

I had hoped Cait Conley would make the list, trying to flip NY-17 from Mike Lawler.

But maybe too routine a race, just hoping for a normal Dem to win a suburban NY seat that should be within reach?

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