Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Charles Ryder's avatar
Charles Ryder
Oct 9, 2025

>I’m not entirely sure what game the administration is even playing with this. My best guess, though, is that Trump wants to throw his anti-Communist Cuban-American and Venezuelan-American supporters a bone.<

There's probably some of that. But these guys are really attracted to and fascinated by violence like moths to a flame, and they're obsessed with projecting macho toughness 24/7. Seriously. Hegseth won't shut up about how he's rescuing the warrior ethos from the clutches of woke leftists (in reality he's likely reducing the effectiveness of the military via both naked politicization, and by narrowing the Pentagon's potential talent pool). Anyway, Venezuela is low-hanging fruit in terms of being able to throw our weight around and produce news footage of US munitions blowing shit up and killing people. Same with troops on the streets. Same with changing DOD to Department of War (did you know the Nazis did that, too, in 1935?). Ditto their threats to conquer Greenland and Canada.

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avalancheGenesis's avatar
avalancheGenesis
Oct 9, 2025

I just want to be able to do my job in peace. No economically illiterate tariffs that keep fucking with prices and item availability (the glut of summer-season shit we still have sitting around heading into fall, bought up in advance due to forward-looking planning on the non-walked-back rates...you don't wanna know). No pretextual deportations of our veteran truck drivers (sure is totally coincidental how pre-2025, they were 90% latino, and now are 100% Sikhs). No crankish crackdown on mRNA respiratory vaccines (the waves of sickness will continue until morale improves + god I'm sick of masks). No transforming the entire US economy into a leveraged bet on AI (my company 401k can't diversify away from that gamble).

It's just so damn tiring and none of us get paid enough to deal with this crap. Like, yeah, democracy's nice and all, I feel sad in some abstract sense for the suffering minorities, my pride as an American is in sorry shape. But at the end of the day, once one cuts through all the high-minded principles of heaven and earth in Horatio Kain's philosophy *sunglasses*, it's these quotidian concerns that motivate me most. Why anyone would want to throw away the comfort of normal ordinary times to LARP as a revolutionary (of one persuasion or another) is beyond me.

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