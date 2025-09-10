Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Milan Singh's avatar
Milan Singh
Sep 10, 2025

My 2¢ is that we should not have an 80 year old running for re-election in Massachusetts

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dysphemistic treadmill's avatar
dysphemistic treadmill
Sep 10, 2025

Worst fantasy football league ever.

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