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Blast Fax Kudos All Around's avatar
Blast Fax Kudos All Around
2h

This is a little off base to me. The Nazi tattoo isn’t bad because of any thing about what Platner says about Israel. The Nazi tattoo is bad because the Nazis themselves are very bad! Res ipsa loquitor! My POLICY views are similar to Platner’s on a lot of issues, but come on. The man got a Nazi tattoo and bragged about it for over a decade! He doesn’t belong in the US Senate.

Democrats should demand better.

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Jacob's avatar
Jacob
2h

Gotta push back on the idea that people only care about the tattoo to the extent it reflects opinions about Israel. My wife brought up Platner last night and was legit angry at the idea that someone with a Totenkopf tattoo was running for Senate. She didn't mention Israel once in the conversation, and anyway isn't "pro-Israel" in a factional sense. She just thought it reflected very poor judgment and temperament.

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