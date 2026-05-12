Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Dave Coffin's avatar
Dave Coffin
May 12

I'm really not convinced moderation is the meaningful frame of reference. What we need is to find a way to elevate liberals over authoritarians and leaders over demagogues.

The cornerstone of appealing to broad swaths of heterodox voters has to be authentic, principled commitments to pluralism. Leadership is about demonstrating to the voters that doing what's right for the country is going to benefit all of us.

Matt has talked about Trump's appeal being about "moderating" on issues like social security or abortion, but Trump is no moderate. Trump is a heterodox demagogue. The Dems seem to think "moderation" is responding with their own brands of populist heterodox demagogues. Maybe that's moderation maybe it's not. Maybe it wins closely contested elections. What it doesn't do is produce a functional federal government or a free and successful economy.

We're not going to dig our way out of this by simply optimizing how to tell as many voters as possible the things they like to hear.

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mcsvbff bebh's avatar
mcsvbff bebh
May 12

I don't know man. I feel like this article is just saying, "I'm right in my intra-party social media feuds". I get that Matt is hopelessly obsessed with the people he argues with on Twitter all day but I don't see why any of us should care about that. These feuds seem to occupy his mind day and night. It's sort of pathetic.

"What did you do during Trump's reign grandpa? When they were putting people in camps and shooting protestors in the street?" "Well child, I spent 10 hours a day arguing with the same 5 people on Twitter about neobrandeisim and moderation. But sometimes I called it 'schmoderation' to own them."

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