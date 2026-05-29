Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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City Of Trees's avatar
City Of Trees
44m

Tired: Martin O'Malley would have won.

Wired: Michael Bennet would have won.

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Charles Ryder's avatar
Charles Ryder
22m

>I don’t think it’s a big mystery why progressives keep deluding themselves into thinking that they can use economic policy to avoid the need to come to terms with public opinion on cultural issues — it’s because progressives themselves prioritize cultural issues over economic ones.<

A simple yet profound insight.

Matt really has a gift for unwrapping things that seem obvious after he explains them. But weren't at all obvious the moment before you read the explanation.

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