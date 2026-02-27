Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
Feb 27Edited

Matt writes, regarding Emerging Democratic Majority: "How could you look at Obama winning Iowa and Wisconsin in his 2012 re-election bid and conclude that the growing Hispanic population was all that mattered?"

For a simple reason: The proponents of this line of thinking are racialists, in that they believe skin color and ethnicity are determinative of policy and voting preferences. They misread the history of the Black voting bloc for Democrats as being related to the race of the voters rather than the discrimination tolerated or supported by Republicans during the Great Realignment.

It's why they adopted the "black and brown" and BIPOC rhetorical formulations. They thought the skin color was what was important. Their race-first way of thinking of the world created big blind spots around immigration and criminal justice, allowing a neglected set of issues for Trump to build upon.

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JA's avatar
JA
Feb 27Edited

The question about AI and the answer I think both misunderstand Hayek’s point. His point wasn’t that authorities lack the necessary computing power for central planning.

Let’s suppose you can “calculate” as much as you want given your information. You still can’t run a good economy.

A ton of the information needed to coordinate efficient economic activity is based on local or tacit knowledge that isn’t in a database anywhere. Individuals have their own preferences, they know their capabilities, they might have knowledge of some local context, etc.

How the hell do you elicit this information? Most of the time, individuals can’t even articulate these things themselves!

Misunderstanding this is, I think, what makes a lot of liberal wonk types bullish about a kind of technocratic dictatorship. Even with all the “experts” (ie, people who have read a couple articles in Vox or The Argument), you’re not going to get very far with benevolent central planning.

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