Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Ben Krauss's avatar
Ben Krauss
5h

Hey everyone! Wanted to flag that my new job is the Editor at The Searchlight Institute — they're a new center left think tank that I think is very much up this crowd's ally. I still plan on chatting occasionally with you all here, but to read me and the organization's work subscribe to their Substack. https://searchlightinst.substack.com/p/no-one-faction-policy-or-person-can

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Rafael Yglesias's avatar
Rafael Yglesias
6hEdited

Pro tip: If you're seventeen, your first novel is coming out, and the NY Times asks to interview you, sure say yes, but answer all questions like an athlete: "I'm going to take it one novel at a time, I'm just happy to be here, I'll read the classics, learn from my mistakes, and get ready for the next one." Also go to college and find a good therapist.

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