Happy Independence Day weekend
I’m grateful for this country and for you. Here’s how I’m celebrating.
Hi everyone —
It has been a long few weeks for the Slow Boring crew, so we are taking it easy today for the holiday weekend. Thank you all for being so gracious with us as Kate recovers from surgery.
Earlier this week, I wrote about my sadness over where this country stands at its 250th anniversary, and over the fractured state of American patriotism:
Bu…
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