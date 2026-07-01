Nobody likes a party crasher
Trump has ruined America’s 250th anniversary. I’m still celebrating.
I don’t feel like celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, and the fact that I don’t is pissing me off.
The semiquincentennial is the anniversary of a country that, whatever else is true of it, has functioned for a quarter millennium as a bet that people who show up with nothing can build something. Donald Trump and Trumpism have spent the past year and a half turning the anniversary into a branding exercise to further the inherently unpatriotic MAGA project.
You’d be forgiven for not following the inside baseball of the country’s 250th, because a nonpartisan anniversary should not be something to keep an eye on.
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