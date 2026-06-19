Juneteenth celebrations in Galveston, Texas. (Photo by Mark Felix /AFP via Getty Images)

We don’t take a lot of time off at Slow Boring, but there’s no post today in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

I also have some more personal news to share, which is that Kate was diagnosed earlier this spring with breast cancer (they caught it extremely early, and the prognosis couldn’t be better), for which she’s undergoing surgery next week, followed by a recovery period. As a result, we’re not going to be pumping out fresh takes at the usual pace. We’ve scrambled over the past couple of weeks to get some articles that aren’t tied to the news cycle ready to go — including a week of content geared to our nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary — so that you’ll still have a Slow Boring piece in your inbox every morning. And of course, we’ll keep delivering the usual Friday Mailbag posts.

We love and appreciate all our subscribers and hope you’ll enjoy what we have coming your way. We have every reason to believe things at Slow Boring HQ will be back to normal soon, but wanted to let you know why posts might be a bit different — or it might feel like we’re not responding to major news events — over the next few weeks.