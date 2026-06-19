Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
5h

Best of luck to Kate (and you). You are in our prayers.

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Heather Kofke-Egger's avatar
Heather Kofke-Egger
5h

Best wishes to Kate and your family. I hope everything goes smoothly.

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