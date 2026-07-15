Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
6h

I just have to say, going out of your way to acknowledge Freddie de Boer, of all people, calling you out for intemperate remarks is an act of tremendous humility and intellectual honesty.

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Casey's avatar
Casey
6h

At a planning workshop last month I pushed back against exactly this. Some are trying to get farmland conservation into our plan of conservation and development and I had a list of a few bigger downtown and suburban neighborhoods that had been old farms. Which was quite easy because everything in New England was farms once! We have absurd situations where the descendants of the last farmers are desperately trying to sell off or develop the land they've inherited and it's the neighbors organizing relentlessly to force them into endless intland wetland hearings and filing lawsuits even when things finally get approved.

What's nice is at public comment you have to state name and address, so it's pretty easy to check what farm their property had been prior to development. It's totally OK that MY house was built on an old farm but HOW DARE YOU try to sell that farm to EVIL developers????

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