Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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bill's avatar
bill
3d

Converting all the land used just for the corn for just ethanol to solar panels would produce 3 times the electricity used in the US today.

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Sam Penrose's avatar
Sam Penrose
3d

Great column. I wonder if there is a template for overturning concentrated producer subsidies (ethanol mandate, Jones Act, Sugar Program). America’s multiple-veto-point status quo bias makes it hard of course. Presumably if we were ever able to kill one, the tactics used might help with the others. Maybe the repeal of the crude oil export ban or the '96 farm bill have lessons.

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