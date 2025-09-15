Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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David Abbott's avatar
David Abbott
Sep 15, 2025

Congress is withering as an institution. For it to revivify, creaky old procedures have to go and legislating has to become possible. If you don’t like the imperial presidency, you should really hate the filibuster.

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Sam Tobin-Hochstadt's avatar
Sam Tobin-Hochstadt
Sep 15, 2025

The correct synthesis is that both the filibuster and the concept of the government shutdown are bad and dumb and entirely self-inflicted and we can just get rid of both of them.

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