Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
7h

“I don’t want to work my job every day. I want to make art.”

People’s dissatisfaction generally is with “reality”, not any particular politician, party, or economic system. And I get it. Reality sucks.

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Kyle M's avatar
Kyle M
7h

“Ugh, capitalism” often seems to be a complaint about fundamental scarcity in society, as though there was some other time when no one had to work or face trade offs or be without, until capitalism set in and took that away.

This is completely consistent with “what time period would you like to have lived in?” in which people typically assume they would be wealthy and/or an aristocrat. Capitalism took away your feudal land holdings that is your birthright!

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