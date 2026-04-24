Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
Apr 24

Sam asks: "don’t they kind of have a point that Obama’s choices led to Trump?"

The most substantial choice Obama made that "led to Trump" was repeatedly insulting him at the 2011 White House Correspondent's Dinner. The man has very thin skin and holds onto personal grievances like a mother clutching her baby.

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Falous's avatar
Falous
Apr 24

This I think is very important: "My interpretation is that in a profound way, progressive anger at the establishment is actually driven by complacency. They believe Trump and the G.O.P. are so weak that it’s almost trivially easy to beat them, and Democrats should be trying harder to shoot the moon on governance after they win. I don’t think that this is correct. I think the base case is that Republicans hold the Senate, expand their control over the judiciary, and head into a jump ball of a 2028 election with maps skewed in their favor, a fundraising edge, and an increasingly consolidated Musk/Ellison media sphere."

Unless and until Democrats can become broadly competitive geographically in a way something like the 80s-90s (roughly) where they could still compete with farmers etc, being structurally limited to urbane educated urbanites and sub-urbanite geography is a long-term weakness that will lead to repeats of Biden-2020 type momentary 'storm-surges' that deceive the activist class into thinking they are achieving their pet agenda, that the water level -to use my own dumb analogy- is permanently higher but it's really just a storm-surge (the storm being reaction against Trumpy overreach) and then fall backs

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