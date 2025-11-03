Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
Nov 3Edited

Matt writes: "I assume that you, like me, are reading stories every day about the back-and-forth between congressional leaders."

That sounds awful, and I hope very few of my fellow readers are doing this.

But to each his own, I guess.

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InMD's avatar
InMD
Nov 3Edited

To me guarantee of sufficient food is the kind of moral imperative that a society as wealthy as ours can't ignore. It also demonstrates the dangerous game the Republicans have played by empowering someone so fundamentally callous. Trump isn't a risk free decision, even in red America. I'd like to think some of the grumbling we've heard about it, even on the right, is maybe a sign that deep down there's some understanding of just how bad this, and the cut of the ACA subsidies is, not just from a policy standpoint but for the national character. Not that I'm holding my breath for any kind of reassessment of priorities on their part anytime soon, but it's telling that you don't hear a lot of standing up for it on the merits.

Anyway Matt's aside on just how wealthy the US makes me want to re-share part of my comment yesterday on the open/question thread, which was: "The north star [of left wing politics] is probably still something like ensuring fairness and that the wealth of our society is distributed such that everyone has a reasonable standard of living. But it also has to deal with the fact that we probably aren't ever going back to a mass employment industrial economy, that technology is increasingly going to result in fewer low skill (and at some point high skill as well) living wage jobs, and that the organized labor movement has run its course as a force for progress."

I think SNAP is one of the better operationalized programs to that end, and it's worth defending as such, even as other ideas probably need to fall by the wayside. It's flexible, portable, and has a universal kick-in which should be the model for as much as possible.

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