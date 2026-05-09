Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Mike's avatar
Mike
May 9

I want Waymo for Father's Day for all the reasons you cite! It is especially frustrating as a parent to be like "yay, no more daycare, my 11 year old is more independent...wait, soccer practice at 4:30 twice a week?"

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BronxZooCobra's avatar
BronxZooCobra
May 9

"In general, women are more likely to be skeptical of emerging technology. A poll for The Argument this fall showed that 39 percent of men wanted to allow self-driving cars, but just 19 percent of women said the same. That stat isn’t a one-off: Forty-eight percent of women wanted to ban the technology compared to just 32 percent of men. In other words, the people who stand to benefit the most are also the most skeptical."

Fascinating - that's what I've found as well. Guys are like, "Wow, this is amazing I can't wait to try it." And women, almost universally are saying, "Absolutely not."

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