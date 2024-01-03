Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Charles Ryder's avatar
Charles Ryder
Jan 3, 2024

Thoughts:

1) Didn't realize this was Ben's piece. The "back when I lived in DC" should have given it away, but I glossed over this. Was this his first major article here? Congrats to him if so. It's a pretty big forum for emerging writers. Over 100K subs, right? That's bigger than the vast majority of US newspapers.

2) Ben's writing style is very similar to that of Matt Y. (another reason I didn't initially notice).

2) The subject of judicial review comes up fairly regularly here. Our gambling situation is a good example of why less is more in that regard. The black robes just can't help themselves, can they?

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Milan Singh's avatar
Milan Singh
Jan 3, 2024

Correct

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