Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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InMD's avatar
InMD
Mar 20

I think the whole pricing thing is dystopian but I also think it would most likely end up being defeated by consumer price monitoring apps, possibly run for you by a little shopping AI assistant, and maybe even businesses whose strategy involves deciding 'we don't screw people like that.'

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Quinn Chasan's avatar
Quinn Chasan
Mar 20

Pros of self driving cars:

-less traffic accidents+fatalities

-less erradic drivers

-safe option for shuttling kids around

-risk free elderly driving

-New mobility for the disabled

-ability to coordinate across vehicles, removing needs for even stop lights in AV-only areas

-95%+ utilization aka less on-street parking

-all EVs

-reduces overall insurance cost

Cons:

-someone elses idea other than transit activists

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