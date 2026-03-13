Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Jonah's avatar
Jonah
Mar 13Edited

I agree somewhat with this take, but I suspect there’s also a large part being played by the availability of tech at home.

Simply put, for many people (especially young men) there’s no reason to leave the house when infinite video games, streaming, and pornography are right at home with you.

So I do think some part has to be played by a decreased willingness to date and take risks, when the attractions of staying at home have never been stronger. I’m more willing to believe in a real “dating recession” caused by these dynamics. More data would help a lot!

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purqupine
Mar 13

I'm directly responsible for matchmaking between friends that led to two marriages. One couple even named their first child after me (I had long been requesting 10% of their wedding gifts as a finders fee, but the whole name thing makes up for it). The other marriage is now in the process of dissolving, rather acrimoniously, so matchmaking isn't necessarily the key to a perpetuity of happiness.

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